Buhari condoles with AIG-Imoukhuede family

President Muhammadu Buhari sends heartfelt condolence to the Aig-Imoukhuede family on the loss of their matriarch, Pastor Emily Okheren Aig-Imoukhuede, aged 79.

The President prays God’s comfort for the widower, Mr Frank Aig-Imoukhuede, OON, the children, grandchildren, and the entire family, asking them to take solace in the fact that the departed spent the latter part of her years in deep commitment to the evangelical ministry, and also bringing succour to the vulnerable and underprivileged.

The deceased, President Buhari notes, was kind, graceful and caring, offering fervent service to God and humanity, which makes her life a beacon of hope and inspiration.

He praises her contributions in the secular realm too, serving variously as Curator of National Museum, President, National Council of Women Societies, and as Honourable Secretary of State (Federal Minister) for States and Local Governments in 1993.

President Buhari urges the family to preserve the memory of the departed by keeping aglow the fire she lit for the inspiration of all that knew her.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

July 6, 2021