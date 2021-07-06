Search
FG Meets stakeholders on National Homegrown school feeding in Ogun

July 6, 2021

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk says the Federal Government is considering additional five million pupils to the current feeding of over nine million beneficiaries under the National Homegrown School Feeding programme.

She stated this in Abeokuta, Ogun state during a stakeholders engagement on enumeration of beneficiaries and scaling up of the homegrown school feeding programme.

Lukman Adefeso reports

