Imo State Police Command Rescues Kidnapped Victim

The Imo State Police Command has rescued one Uzondu kaka who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen who trailed and kidnapped him at the entrance of his house in Umunuma Okohia, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.

The command tactical teams acting on credible information traced the location where the Kidnappers used as their Den in the forest at Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.

A statement released by the Media Assistant to the commissioner of police shows that the Hoodlums on sighting the tactical teams engaged them in a gun duel and in the process neutralised one of the suspects, and others escaped with gunshot wounds while the victim was rescued unhurt.

One of the operatives of the tactical teams who sustained gunshot injury was rushed to the hospital, where he is present, receiving treatment.

The police also recovered one pump action gun, five live cartridges, six expended cartridges and sellotape used in blindfolding the victim.

According to the rescued victim, he was robbed of the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand Naira, his ATM card and other valuables.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects with gunshot injuries.

The command is urging the public and hospitals to report any person or persons seen with gunshot injuries to the nearest police station.

Marian Okoh