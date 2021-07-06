Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman Meets Members of the National Assembly

Earlier today, The Honourable Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman accompanied by the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, led top management staff of the Ministry of Power and Heads of Agencies under its supervision to the National Assembly for fruitful delibrations with the Senate committee on Power under the distinguished leadership of Sen. Gabriel Torwua Suswam.

The Honourable Minister while addressing members of the press after the engagement, said that the engagement was aimed at sustaining the cordial working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature for the betterment of the power sector and the Nation at large.

He thanked all the distinguished members of the committee for

their usual cooperation, understanding and support.

Part of the Honourable Minister’s entourage included the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. William Nwachukwu Alo, the Directors of Finance & Accounts, Energy Resources Development, Transmission Systems, Distribution Systems, Renewable & Rural Power Access, Procurement and Legal Services. Also amognst them were the Acting Managing Director of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz and the Chairman of NERC, Engr.

Sanusi Garba