Senate Cautions Benin Republic on Unlawful arrest of Nigerians.

Senate has condemned alleged unlawful encroachment into Nigerian borders and arrest of Nigerians by officials and Government of Benin Republic.

The motion of urgent public importance moved by Senator Tolu Odebiyi called for the condemnation of the unlawful encroachment and arrest and called on the Ministries of Foreign affairs, Justice and th National boundary commission and the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and other related committees to investigate the matter.

Senators were worried that such act is capable of causing diplomatic feud between the two friendly counties.

Meanwhile, Senate has passed the the bill that seeks to give legal backing to the Nigerian French Language Village Badagry.

It received the report of it’s Committee on appropriations on the 2021 supplementary budget for consideration at the next sitting on Wednesday.