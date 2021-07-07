APC Imo meet Caretaker.

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State have appealed to indigents and residents particularly members of the progressive family to explore the two weeks extension given to the state to register and revalidate their membership of the APC.

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha who led members of the Imo APC Pioneer Group to the Buhari House, National Secretariat of the APC, addressed the media after a strategic meeting with the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee.

Senator Okorocha, assured that APC members are united towards sustaining and expanding the succeses of the party in Imo state and South East.