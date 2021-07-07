Dr. Isa Pantami is an Asset in President Bubari’s Administration

The Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency, Gov Bello Muhammad Matawalle has commended the outstanding performance of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, PhD, FNCS, FBCS, FIIM as the supervising minister of the digital economy sector, describing him as a great asset in the administration of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. He also describes Pantami as his personal friend and brother.

The Zamfara State Governor made this known today when he paid an official visit to the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Abuja.

His Excellency, Gov Matawalle was at the Digital Economy Complex, Abuja to formally appreciate the Honourable Minister, Dr Pantami for the various Digital Economy intervention projects provided to the State, as a result of my visit to the Minister in 2020. I asked for few projects and he has given us many.

The Ministry in the last year has provided an ICT Hub to the State, Digital Economy Centers, Emergency Communication Centre (ECC), enhanced network coverage in remote locations, capacity development programmes, among others. Most of the projects are currently ongoing.

The developmental projects and programmes are part of the Federal Government’s intervention to the State to enhance security, boost economic activities and promote digital literacy and skills.

Governor Matawalle stated that the kind gesture of the Federal Government has helped to improve the security in the State and empower youths with the required digital skills to thrive in the 21st century.

The Executive Governor further solicited for more digital economy centres to promote eLearning, especially in remote areas.

On his part, the Honourable Minister, Dr Pantami appreciated the governor on the visit and his kind words of encouragement.

The Honourable Minister also pledged commitment to partnership with the state government in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.

“Job creation remains one of the best ways to fight insecurity”, Pantami said.