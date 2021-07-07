Search
HomeNews

NDLEA releases 2nd batch of Narcotic Assistant, updates Narcotic Officer cadre

Suleiman IdrisJuly 7, 2021 6:10 pm 0

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has released the second batch of Narcotic Assistant list of successful candidates for the 2019 recruitment exercise and the updated final list for Narcotic Officer cadre.

 

ndlea-drug-enforcement-agency-gunmen-kill

In a statement, Candidates on the updated list of Narcotic Officer cadre are to report for training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos in Plateau State on Saturday 17th July, 2021 while Those on the 2nd batch list of successful candidates for the Narcotic Assistant cadre are to report at the Academy on Saturday 25th September, 2021.

Candidates are to visit the official website of NDLEA for further instructions.

CATEGORIES
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.