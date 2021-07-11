Chief Whip of the Senate, mourns Sound Sultan

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has lamented the passing of popular singer and recording artist, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, described Fasasi as a one of the best in Nigeria’s entertainment industry and urged youths to use their talents and skills to add value to the society.

The former governor of Abia, stressed the need to properly harness the country’s entertainment industry to create jobs and wealth for Nigerians.

According to Kalu, the late artist gave his best to the entertainment industry beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“I join stakeholders in the entertainment industry in mourning the demise of the renowned rapper and sound artist, Olanrewaju Fasasi (Sound Sultan).

“The deceased was a talented song writer, recording artist, rapper, comedian and actor.

“He was blessed with various skills.

“The deceased carved a niche for himself in the music industry as a talented artist.

“His demise is a huge loss to the entertainment industry and Nigeria in general,’’ he said.

Kalu prayed for the repose of the soul of Fasasi who died at the age of 44.