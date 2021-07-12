Buhari felicitates with Gov Emmanuel on 55th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari extends best wishes to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

The President is mindful of Governor Emmanuel’s devotion to serving his people and prays God Almighty to sustain him with good health and happiness to celebrate more successes in his administration.

President Buhari urges Governor Emmanuel, who has had successful careers as a banker and chartered accountant before joining politics, not to relent in using his privileged position as an elected public officer holder to move Nigeria forward.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 12, 2021