First Lady condoles with wife and family of Bala Bantex

First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the wife of the former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State Ladi Barnabas Bala Bantex and her entire family over the death of her husband Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala Bantex who died on Sunday in an Abuja Hospital.

In a condolence letter she personally signed on behalf of her family and the entire women of Nigeria, the First Lady described the death of late Arc. Barnabas Bala Bantex as the loss to not only the family or the state but the whole country as one indivisible entity.

While identifying with Mrs Bantex in mourning the death of her husband the first lady prayed to God to give her the wisdom and confidence to continue overseeing the affairs of the family.

She also prayed to God to grant him eternal rest, and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.