Investment Opportunities & Economic Reforms

July 14, 2021

Nigeria is engaging local and international investors to showcase investment opportunities aimed at deepening economic reforms and encouraging inclusive growth.


Vice president Yemi Osinbajo at a one day webinar organised by the Bureau of public Enterprises along with the Nigerian Exchange Group and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission says government is committed to the success of the nation’s economic recovery and growth plan.
Bosede Abel reports.

