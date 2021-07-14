Ministry of Power on Third Isuance of the Sovereign Green Bond

The Honorable Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman yesterday, participated alongside his counterparts from the Ministries of Environment, Agriculture and that of Water Resources at a high level, critical stakeholders engagement to discuss the Y2018 Green Bond Utilization Report in preparation for the third Issuance of the Sovereign Green Bond.

The Honourable Minister presented the report on the issuance of Y2018 Green Bond for the Ministry of Power and the corresponding analysis of fund utilization in line with the Report submitted to Green Bond Secretariat in April, 2021.

The Federal Ministry of Power has the following projects under the bond.

Construction of Off-grid renewable Energy (Solar) Micro-Utility (Kuchi, Niger State) 130M. The project is completed and commissioning scheduled for 29th July, 2021

Construction of a Solar Mini-grid for selected Federal Government Buildings (Federal Medical Centre, Jabi) 580M.

The Project is at the process of going to the Federal Executive Council for approval to award, after already securing BPP’s “No Objection” to proceed.

The project implementation was delayed as a result of change of location of the project site to a viable and sustainable one.

10MW Katsina Wind Farm.

The money needed to convert the wind farm into a hybrid one with Solar is about 10M USD. Thus, additional funds is needed for the successful implementation of the Wind Farm.

The MD/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad and other heads of relevant agencies were also in attendance.

The Honourable Minister was also accompanied by Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, the Director of the Department Of Renewable Energy And Rural Power at the Ministry of Power.