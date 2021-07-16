Three dead in Ondo bank robbery

The Police in Ondo State have announced that Three persons including a journalist, Olubunmi Afuye have been shot dead in a bank robbery at Ilara- Mokin, in Ifedore local government area of the state.

The late journalist, before his tragic death, was the Public Relations Officer of Elizade University in the town.

NTA News gathered, that the Journalist was said to have left an event where he was the Master of Ceremony and was heading back to the institution when the incident occurred.

Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro who confirmed the incident said, the robbers also killed a policeman and a motorcyclist.

The PPRO noted that the armed robbers raided the commercial bank for several minutes and carted away an undisclosed amount of money before escaping.