First Lady celebrates Eid el kabeer with Wives of service chiefs

In the spirit of Eid-El-Kabeer, The First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Muhammadu has urged all Nigerians especially mothers to be more commited in prayers for peace, unity and development of the country.

The First Lady stated this when she recieves Wive of the Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo as well as Wives of the service chiefs, the wife of the Secretary to the Governmrnt of the Feferation and other Nigerian Women who paid a sallah greetings on her as part of celebration marking this year’s Eid-El-Kabeer celebration

State House Correspondent Aliyu Kabir reports.