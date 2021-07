The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouq Yahaya has celebrated his first eid-el-Kabir feast with frontline troops of Operation Hadin Kai with renewed commitment to repositioning the Nigerian Army to succeed in the North East Theatre of counter insurgency operations .

Borno State governor Professor Babagana Umara Zullum graced the Sallah lunch with the troops.

Pauline kuje Vana has the details.