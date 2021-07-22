Police Rescue 11 Abducted Travelers in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued eleven out of the twelve travelers abducted along Gusau- Sokoto road during the just concluded Eid al-Adha holiday.

This is contained in a Statement issued by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Shehu Muhammad.

According to the statement, the Commuters were abducted yesterday around noon by a large number of armed bandits who blocked the Federal High Way at Dogon Karfe axis.

This prompted the Police Tactical operatives on patrol along the road to quickly mobilze to the location, where they engaged in all gun duel with the bandits who were about to transport the kidnapped persons to the forest.

During the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised while eleven Kidnap victims were instantly rescued by the operatives.

The Statement says the command is intensifying effort to safely rescue the remaining victim.

Meanwhile, all the rescued persons have been reunited with their families.