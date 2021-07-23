NDLEA arrests lady with multiple identities for trafficking 296,000 tabs of illicit drugs.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a 36-year-old lady who uses multiple identiy to evade security scrutiny along with her partner for trying to smuggle a total of 296,000 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 from Onitsha In Anambra state to Gombe state.

The suspect who uses multiple names and hijab to cover her criminal activities was arrested on Saturday 17th July, 2021, along with the 22-year-old partner who also wears hijab to evade detection.

Their vehicle coming from Onitsha, Anambra state was intercepted along Makurdi – Alliade road while heading to Gombe State via Makurdi.

A search of their vehicle led to the discovery of 43kilograms of Diazepam and 33kg of Exol-5 with a total of Two Hundred and Ninety Six Thousand tablets packed in four large bags.

Meanwhile, the Ondo state command of the Agency on Sunday 18th July, 2021 intercepted a commercial motorcycle rider with 465 kilograms of cannabis sativa along Ijagba-Ute road in Ose local government area of the state.

The illicit substance was said to have been bought from Ago-Akure in Akure North local govt area and being conveyed to the buyer before it was intercepted.