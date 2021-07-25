Small Arms Control Center Cautions Against Fake Recruitment

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has reacted to the activities of some fraudsters, involved in illegal recruitment and operation of fake websites, targeted at unsuspecting members of the public.

A statement by the head, strategic communication zakari usman says, the is currently not recruiting and has not engaged the services of any individual or recruitment agents, to recruit on its behalf, stressing that the information on recruitment circulating on social media is fake.

The centre notes that, the public should be informed that no government agency will demand for payment for any employment.

