Prospects of Ginger Production in Nigeria

The Nigerian Ginger as at 2019 & 2020 was rated as the 4th and 3rd commodity by the Nigerian export promotion council as it generated Ten point Four million dollars in 2019 and 25.38 million dollars in 2020 in to the economy.

It is against this backdrop that the National Association of Ginger farmers are calling on the Federal Government to avail its members loans to engage in mechanised farming as ginger produce is capable of generating billions of naira into the economy.

Seraphina Okon Umekwe