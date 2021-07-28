APC Govs Greet Ebonyi Gov

The All Progressives Congress Governors Forum has joined all Nigerians, to celebrate with David Nweze Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State on his 58th birthday.

In a statement by the APC Governors Forum Chairman Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State acknowledged and commended the leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria of Governor David Umahi.

The APC Governors said the contributions of Governors Umahi through insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of responding to challenges of governance both in Eboyi State and the national level are worthy.

The APC Governors reaffirmed their commitment to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of APC governments at all levels to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and poverty in Nigeria.