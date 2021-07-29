United States Welcomes the Arrival of the A-29 Super Tucanos

A United States delegation has visited the Nigerian Air Force Base Kainji to inspect the newly arrived first batch of six American Sierra Nevada Corporation/Embraer Defence and Security A-29 “Super Tucano” Light Attack aircraft at their new home.

Defence correspondent Naja’atu Tijjanj reports that Chargé d’Affaires Kathleen FitzGibbon on behalf of US Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, joined Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Oladayo Isiaka Amao and his leadership team at the 407 Air combat training group kainji for the inspection symbolizing an unprecedented level of cooperation between the Nigerian and United States Militaries.

The Super Tucano platform for Nigeria is the United States’ largest Foreign Military Sales program in Sub-Saharan Africa, valued at almost $500 million. This program follows the US Department of Defense’s “Total Package Approach” model and includes spare parts for several years of operation, contract logistics support, munitions, and a multi-year construction project to improve Kainji’s infrastructure. The Super Tucano A-29 Turboprop aircraft are expected to be a game changer in counter insurgency operations in Northeastern Nigeria.