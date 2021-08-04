Adamawa High court sentences 40 year old man to death for killing his wife and his step son



Justice Fatima Ahmad Tafida of Adamawa state high court has sentenced a 40 year old Bangos Adamu to death by hanging for killing his wife and step son

Bangos killed his wife by hitting her with axe on the head and hacked her son with Cutlass which led to their death.

He told the court that the deceased was always threatening him that she will return to her former husband with her seven year old son.

His decision to kill her was formed after a quarrel between them and she confirmed to him that she is leaving as a result he hit her with an axe three times while she was asleep and later reported himself to the vigilante group of janjaba village in Gombi local government area of Adamawa state who eventually handed him over to the police of Gombi Division.

In her judgement, justice Fatima said the convict was proved beyond reasonable doubt that he was guilty of the two charges against him therefore the court and she ordered that Bangos should be hang by the neck until he dies.