Search
HomeNewsDomestic
Suspected Kidnappers on Kontagora-Minna Road

Suspected Kidnappers on Kontagora-Minna Road

Henry SolomonAugust 4, 2021 2:44 pm 0

Report say motorists were stranded for several hours taking refuge in Bobi village 50 kilometers away from Kontagora local government area of Niger state following activities of kidnappers on the road.

 

NTA news observed that the road is virtually empty with no vehicular movement from both sides of the road. An eye witness told NTA news that the

kidnappers numbering over one hundred on motor circle traversed  the neighboring villages before blocking the road.

CATEGORIES
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST

COMMENTS

Wordpress (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.