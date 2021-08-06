Bandits Kidnap Father of Zamfara Speaker

Suspected armed bandits have Kidnapped the father of the Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya.

A statement issued by Director General Press Affairs, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura says the victim Alhaji Mu’azu Abubakar who is also the Village Head of Magarya in Zurmi Local Government area of the State was abducted at his Palace along with some five others on Tuesday 4th August, 2021 at about 6pm.

According to the statement, the bandits in their large number stormed the village and shot sporadically before they forced their way in to the village head’s palace and took him away along with the other victims.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, SP Shehu Muhammad has confirmed the incident.

He said the Command has deployed a squad in the area with a view to rescuing the victims.