Buhari greets Major Gen. Paul Tarfa, at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with the Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and a former Military Administrator of old Oyo State, Major General Paul Tarfa (Rtd), on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

The President describes him as “a dedicated professional and a selfless patriot whose contributions and sacrifices for national development are worthy of emulation.”

President Buhari notes the passion and commitment that Major- General Tarfa brings to bear towards the alleviation of the sufferings of Nigerians as the Chairman of the NEDC,

As the General turns an Octogenarian, President Buhari rejoices with family, friends and associates at the dawn of the new age, wishing him longer life and excellent health in the service of God and humanity.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)