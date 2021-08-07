Maj. Gen. Khalifa Takes Over at Multi-National Joint Task Force

Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim assumes office as the new Commander Multi National Joint Task Force MNJTF.

Until his appointment as Force Commander, MNJTF Major General Ibrahim was the General Officer Commanding Seven Division of the Nigerian Army in Maidugur,the Borno State Capital.

A statement by the Chief of Military Public Information,MNJTF Colonel Muhammad Dole, indicates that,the Brief Symbolic ceremony was held at the Force Headquarters,at N’Jamena, Chad.

Ismail Musa