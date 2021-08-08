President Buhari Calls Erdogan Over Devastating Fire

President Muhammadu Buhari this Sunday rang his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyep Erdogan to convey the sympathies of the government and people of Nigeria over the wildfires that ravaged vast territories in the country.

In the telephone call, the President expressed condolences over the attendant loss of lives and property praying for the quick recovery of the injured.

He also expressed the solidarity of the Government and people of Nigeria with the Government and people of Turkey at this critical t time and offered the readiness of Nigeria to extend its modest support in any manner that may be required by Turkey.

President Buhari extolled the heroic response by Turkish emergency teams and the exemplary leadership of President Erdoğan in handling the disaster,

In a Statement by is Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.The President assured his Turkish counterpart of Nigeria’s commitment to sustained progress in her bilateral relations with Turkey.

