Anti- SECONDUS protest

Suleiman IdrisAugust 9, 2021 4:26 pm 0

A group of the Peoples Democratic Party Youth under the banner of PDP youth League is urging for the removal of the party’s national chairman Prince Uche Secondus.

 

Correspondent Timothy Yusuf reports
that the youth converged on the PDP national Secretariat in Abuja for a peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, the party’s GOVERNORS FORUM is meeting in Abuja to discuss recent developments in the party, as it relates to the survival of the PDP and recent call for the sack of the Secondus led national working committee as well as the party’s national convention.

