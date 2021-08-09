APC Response to PDP on Security.

The All Progressives Congress has reassured Nigerians that the security of the nation is of the highest priority to the Buhari administration as the government is effectively deploying resources to ensure that all Nigerians go about their activities in peace and safety.

National Secretary Caretaker committee of APC John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement said Security funds are no longer being pocketed and no inch of Nigeria’s territory is under the control of the now decimated insurgents.

In the Statement APC added that the emerging security incidents recorded in some parts of the country are being tackled by security services with great success.

The APC reaffirmed that in keeping with it’s election promise to Nigerians, President Buhari has shown uncommon leadership, intent and capacity to permanently end all security incidents and criminalities in the country.

The APC commended Nigerians for trusting Buhari’s Administration and solicits continued support to the military and security agencies that are fighting insecurity, and appealed to Nigerians irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliations, to come together in order to bring the menace of insecurity to an end.