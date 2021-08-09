Sultan declares Tuesday 1st of Muharram

Muhammad Saad Abubakar has declared Tuesday 10th of August as the first day of Muharram, the first month in the new Islamic year 1443 AH. A statement signed by the chairman, Advisory committee on Religious Affairs sultanate council sokoto professor Sambo wali Junaidu says this followed the report from the National moon sighting committee and other moon sighting committees that the new moon of Muharram was not sighted on Sunday 8th of August which is the 29th of zulhijja 1442 AH, and that Monday 9th is the 30th of Zulhijja 1442AH.

The sultan therefore accepts the reports and declared Tuesday as the first day of the Islamic calendar. The sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslims, wishing them Allah’s guidance and blessings. He urged Muslims to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country and wishes all a Happy New year.