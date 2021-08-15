IGP Orders Coordinated Response To Protect Citizens

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention Team to Plateau State to carry out on-the-spot assessment and ensure enhanced, coordinated response.

A statement by the force indicates that The deployment is sequel to the unfortunate attack on innocent citizens in Rukuba Community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Police Intervention Team headed by DIG Sanusi Lemu, is expected to amongst other things protect communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.

The IGP, while condemning the incident, calls for calm and assured victims and relatives of the attack that the Police is working with the military and other security forces and the State Government to ensure that perpetrators of the unfortunate incident are brought to book.