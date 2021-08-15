Presidency Condemns Hoodlum Attack On Travellers

The Presidency has condemned the attack Saturday morning on travelers from a religious event in Bauchi, passing through Jos, the Plateau State Capital and regrets the reported deaths of at least twenty-two persons killed with several others injured in that ambush on their travelling party.

A statement from the presidency says it is known that Plateau state has been one of the states affected by herder-farmer clashes, which have, in a significant way been curtailed following the intense peace-building efforts of the administration of Governor Lalong.

The statement However, noted that it was not an agriculturalist on pastoralist confrontation – but rather a direct attack on members of a community exercising their rights to travel freely and to follow the faith of their choice.

It also noted that With the evident preparedness of their attackers, it is clear that it was a well-conceived and prearranged assault on a known target not an opportunist ambush.

The Presidency condoled with the families of the victims and says it will continue to liaise closely with the local authorities – including security, the police, and governmental agencies, insisting that justice is swiftly – but fairly – delivered to the perpetrators.

Meanwhile President Buhari has warned that in line with his commitment to protect all Nigerians, he will order security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice,

The President has also commended ongoing efforts by the Governors of Plateau, Bauchi, and Ondo; the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar 111 and Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi as well as a number of notable Christian and Muslim religious leaders as they intensify efforts to calm down the situation.