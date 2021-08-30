APC States on Health Care.

States controlled by the All Progressives Congress have agreed to align with Federal Government’s declaration of 15% annual allocation and release to health care services.

A statement by the Director General of APC Governors Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman says Commissioners for Health and Executive Secretaries of Primary Health Care Development Agency of APC Controlled States, at the end of a strategic engagement have agreed to undertake the establishment of sustainable health care financing system such as health insurance and health emergency trust fund.

The APC States also plan to domesticate Primary Health Care under one roof in line with Federal Government policy initiative under the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, with Priority consideration to be given to Maternal and Child Nutrition in Primary Health Care Delivery Services.

These States have also adopted plans to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of primary health care delivery to facilitate synergy and ensure proactive COVID 19 response efforts including immunisation.