Buhari greets Sen. Anyim Ude at 70

Suleiman IdrisAugust 30, 2021 9:26 am 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitatwd with to Sen. Anyim Chukwu Ude on his 70th birthday

Muhammadu Buhari
Nigeria’s President Official Portrait

A statement from the Presidency acknowledged the veteran journalist’s antecedents in public and private sectors which will continue to inspire many, particularly the youth.

The President noted that lawmaker contributions to national development, with focus on grassroots Empowerment are worthy of emulation.

The President prayed Almighty God to Continue to grant the senator good health and  longer life

