NDLEA arrests kingpin at Abuja airport for ingesting 87 wraps of cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have apprehended a narcotrafficker at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for ingesting 87 wraps of cocaine.

The 41-year-old suspect who was arrested on the 25th of August, 2021 was subjected to secondary check upon his arrival on board an Ethiopian Airline flight 911 from Kigali via Addis Ababa during which he tested positive to ingestion of illicit substance weighting 1.884 kilograms.

In the same vein, a Lagos based drug dealer, was arrested following the interception of 4.15kilograms of methamphetamine consignment going to London at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on 13th August.

The drug was concealed in tins of tomato branded and packaged for delivery.

Meanwhile raids of drug joints carried out across states in the last week have led to the seizure of 400.37 kilogramme of illicit substances to include cocaine, cannabis, skunk and tramadol syrop among others.

The states are Anambra and Cross River, as well the FCT.