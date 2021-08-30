NMA Violates MOA with 21-Day Ultimatum

The Ministry of Labour and Employment says the 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government by the Nigerian Medical Association(NMA) is in direct collision with the Memorandum of Action (MoA) with the timeline in article II, Vii, Vii and X of the MoA signed on August 21, 2021.

A statement by the spokesman of the Ministry, Charles Akpan says the Federal Government is religiously implementing its own side of the agreement but till now, both NARD/ Postgraduate Medical College are yet to submit the validated application for the eligible doctors missed out in 2020 to enable payment .

Also is Article Vii on withdrawal of the circular from the Office of the Head of Service removing House and NYSC Doctors from the scheme of service says “ The NMA should submit her position immediately to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) for onward transmission to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with a view to processing and issuance of clarification circular within two months.” The NMA is yet to comply with this.

“Similarly, the Technical committee set up in article Vii to tackle the backlog of arrears on GISMIS was given 4 weeks effective Monday, August 31, 2021 to round off its assignments. Is this not on collision with the 21-day ultimatum?

It is therefore clear that the 21-day ultimatum will neither assist the NMA discharge the role assigned to it in the MoU nor facilitate the faithful implementation of the timeline which the federal government has given every attention .