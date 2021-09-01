DSS Uncovers Plot to Undermine the Service

The Department of State Services wants subversive groups and individuals to desist from negative media campaign against the Service.

A statement by the spokesperson for the service Dr Peter Afunanya says the service uncovered plans by some groups to further use fake news, propaganda and malicious comments through sponsored articles to undermine it. DSS urges the public to disregard the emerging trends and patterns. the service has however warned the group to desist from doing so or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.