Nigeria India on Bilateral Relations

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to india Ahmed Sule is asking investors from India to harness Nigeria’s resources in Agriculture,Mining, manufacturing, Energy, Information Technology and pharmaceuticals for economic development of the two nations

The Nigeria’s envoy to India Ahmed Sule who presented letter of credence in Delhi alongside other envoys asks indian companies to take advantage of Nigerias endowed potentials for investments.

He reiterated the need to sustain the Joint Defence Consultative Committee meeting between Nigeria and india in furtherance of the mutual Defence cooperation. Ambassador Sule said recent Dialogue on Counter -Terrorism at the National Security Advisers level, the first to be hosted by India with any African country is a good initiative to enhance peace and security.

President of India expressed satisfaction with bilateral cooperation with Nigeria assuring to strengthen ties, being India’s largest trading partner in Africa.