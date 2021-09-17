Buhari mourns veteran teacher, Hajiya Tani

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of Hajiya Hadiza Tani Mohammed, senior wife of the late Alhaji Garba Muhammad-Gadi, a close political associate of the President and former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State,

In a Condolence message, the President conveyed his deepest sympathy to her family, the Bauchi State Government and the Katagum Emirate Council over the loss.

He described the late Hajiya Tani as a dedicated teacher who served as school principal and retired as Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Education.

He prayed God to forgive and bless her gentle soul and reward her good deeds with aljanna.