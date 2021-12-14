North East Governors Meeting

The Sixth meeting of the Northeast Governors Forum is in progress at the Government House Damaturu the Yobe State Capital.

in attendance are Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Borno State Babagana Umara Zulum, the host Governor and Chairman APC caretaker extraordinary convention planning Committee Mai Mala Buni and Muhammad lnuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

The Governors of Adamawa Ahmadu Fintiri, Bauchi Senator Bala Mohammed and Taraba Darius Ishaku of Taraba are being represented by their Deputies at the meeting which is expected to focus on issues affecting the Region.