UK Removes Nigeria, 10 others from Red List

Nigeria has been de-listed from the United Kingdom’s red list of travel restrictions initially imposed over fears of the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant.

A statement from the British High Commission in Nigeria indicates that after a review of the latest risk assessment from the UK health security agency and diminishing concerns of scientists, the removal of Nigeria and 10 other countries and territories on the red list takes effect from 4 am Wednesday 15th December 2021.

The statement also quotes the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing saying that UK ministers made the decision to remove Nigeria from the travel red list based on scientific and public health data.

Consequently, passengers arriving in England from Nigeria will not have to stay in a managed quarantine hotel.

The British High Commission notes that as omicron cases rise in the UK and countries around the world, the travel red list is less effective in slowing the incursion of the variant from abroad and these temporary measures are no longer proportionate.

Other countries removed from the UK’s red list include Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The UK however says all vaccinated passengers arriving in that country must continue to take a pre-departure test two days or less before departure and must take a PCR test on or before 2 Days and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.