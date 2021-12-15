FG Reassures Nigerians Of Adequate Fuel Supply for Xmas

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd NNPC is again giving Nigerians assurance that they have product sufficiency that will last far beyond the festive period.

A statement by Garba Deen Muhammad

Group General Manager,

Group Public Affairs Division,

NNPC says it stock has risen from a reserve of 1.7 billion litres to over two billion litres within the last one month.

Thus, the statement urge Nigerians not to engage in panic buying but to fully enjoy the spirit of the festive season and assured that the organization will continue to work tirelessly to ensure sufficient supply of petrol to every part of the country.