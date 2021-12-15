NSA On Preventing Violent Extremism

The National Security Adviser NSA Major General Babagana Monguno says enlightenment and education is critical in tackling terrorism and violent activities by militant Islamist groups in the Sahel.

The NSA stressed this at the ongoing “14th seminar for League of Ulamas, Preachers and Imams of Sahel Countries’’ in Abuja.

Activities of groups such as Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin (JNIM), the Islamic and Muslim Support Group (GSIM) and ISGS, he said has continued to pose imminent threat to the stability of the region while in Nigeria, Boko-Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) dominate terrorist activities, especially in the North-Eastern part of the country.

The NSA urged the international community and its Sahel partners to prioritise governance, press for or pursue an expanded peace process cautiously through dialogue

He enjoined Ulamas, Preachers and Community Leaders to support efforts Security Forces to end the Violent Extremis