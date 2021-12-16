Nigeria’s Ambassador To UN Hails NYSC On Contribution To National Development

Nigeria’s permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Tijjani Muhammad Bande, says matters of Youth developments remains central to the progress of any Country.

Professor Tijjani Bande stated this when he visited the Director General of the NYSC in Abuja where he applauded Government’s recognition of youths as critical assets for growth.

The Diplomat, while noting that the scheme has over the years broadened the knowledge of youths about the Country as well as instilled patriotism in them, He expressed delight at the current focus on empowerment of Corps Members for Self-employment

The NYSC Director-General, brigade General Shuaibu Ibrahim who took Professor Bande on a tour of the scheme’s facilities highlighted efforts to enhance the credibility of the mobilization process and safeguard the Nation’s education system, which necessitated meetings with corps producing institutions based in some African countries as well as relevant Nigerian Regulatory and Professional Bodies.