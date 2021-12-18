Nigeria Customs Recruitment: Four persons each from 774 LGAs to be engaged.

The Chairman house of Representatives committee on customs Leke Abejide says the recent recruitment by the Nigeria customs service enabled engagement of four persons each from the 774 local government areas in the country.

Addressing the press on the recruitment exercise, the lawmaker added what the NCS did was not a general recruitment but to fill existing vacancies of certain Cadre.

The Nigeria customs service he says requires thirty thousand personnel to effectively discharge functions but currently has fifteen thousand.

This he emphasized is among reasons the national assembly is initiating reforms by amending the customs act.