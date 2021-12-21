House Passes 2022 Budget

The House of Representatives has passed the 2022 appropriation bill of 17.126 trillion naira

Also passed was the finance bill 2022 to support implementation of the budget.

Out of this amount, six point nine trillion naira is for recurrent non debt expenditure, five point four trillion is for contribution to development fund while three point eight trillion is for debt service while eight hundred and sixty nine point six billion for statutory transfer.

Sectoral breakdown shows defence with an allocation of more than nine hundred and ninety six billion, police got more than five hundred and eighteen billion while education was alloted five hundred and ninety eight billion followed by health which got more than four hundred and sixty two billion.