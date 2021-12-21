President Buhari withholds assent to electoral act amendment bill

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has communicated the House of Representatives notifying members on reasons for withholding assent to the electoral act amendment bill 2021.



In the letter read by the speaker femi gbajabiamila at the commencement of plenary Tuesday, the President says extensive consultations with key stakeholders, point to the fact that the financial burden, security and legal implications may adversely affect the gains achieved in the nation’s democracy.

He notes that the consequences may not be accommodated due to Nigeria’s peculiarities.