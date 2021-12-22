Search
FEC Approves Implementation Framework For New NDP

Suleiman IdrisDecember 22, 2021 4:58 pm 0

Meanwhile a strong implementation, monitoring and evaluation frameworks have been approved by the Federal Executive Council towards ensuring that the New National Development Plan 2021-2025 with a size of 350 Trillion Naira achieves National objectives of a prosperous economy.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to head the implementation unit of the plan while Six Governors representing the geopolitical zones of the country form part of steering committee which also comprise members of the private sector .

Minister of state for Budget and National Planning Clement Agba announced this to Newsmen while giving further details on the new National Development Plan.
State House Correspondent Adamu Sambo reports on this and other approvals by the council members.

