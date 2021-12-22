FG declares public holidays for Christmas, New Year celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th December 2021 and Monday, 3rd January 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola felicitates with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He emphasizes that peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity.

Aregbesola charges Nigerians not to be lulled into a false sense of security on COVID-19 pandemic but to note that it is increasingly assuming a very dangerous and harmful dimension with the emergence of a virulent variant Omicron, enjoining all to adhere strictly to and observe all the stipulated non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines.

Assuring that the Government has put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property and expects Nigerians to support the efforts of security agencies by providing useful information that will assist them in the performance of their duties.

The Minister admonishes all citizens to remain focused and expresses confidence that 2022 would be a better year, wishing all Christians a happy Christmas and all Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year celebration.